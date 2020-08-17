"Large quantities" of explosive materials were found in a Hollywood man's garage in early June following a fire which he initially described as a mishap with his gas grill, according to charging papers filed last week against 52-year-old Theodore A. Gilliland.
A total of 36 firefighters put out the fire in a detached garage off Smith's Nursery Road on June 4, which was estimated to have caused about $25,000 of damage, according to a state fire marshal release and charging papers, which say a driveway flash fire event likely blew the vinyl siding off of the front of the garage, igniting some of the stored pyrotechnics at the front of the garage.
One woman, described in charging papers as Gilliland's friend, was transported to a burn unit with severe injuries following the incident, and Gilliland had injuries but initially refused medical treatment that day, according to charging papers that say he told fire marshal investigators he had noticed a fire outside his residence, where his friend and her daughter were, and attempted to extinguish it, at odds with his initial explanation to fire crews he had been starting a gas grill on the side of the garage, which was disconnected from the fire in front of the garage.
Gilliland's injuries were also "inconsistent" with putting out a fire, investigators determined, but rather "were consistent with an individual's natural reaction to turn and retreat from an explosive event."
The charging papers say witnesses heard "multiple loud explosions" prior to the fire, and the grill had "appeared to not have been used in a very long time."
Bomb squad technicians responded, and investigators located "large quantities of stored containers" which contained "powdered material commonly used in the manufacturing of explosive and pyrotechnic devices," labeled as firework propellants, color additives and other components, as well as tubes and canisters with attached fuses, according to charging papers.
Gilliland was later taken to the hospital by a neighbor, and was charged by a criminal summons last Wednesday with possessing a destructive device and possessing explosive materials with intent to create a destructive device, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment.