A circuit court judge greeted an inmate as he entered the courtroom on Friday.
“Or should I say Cpl. Taylor of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office,” St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford said sarcastically.
Rodney Delray Taylor, 53, of Hollywood was sentenced to 18 months in the St. Mary’s correction center, five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine after he took an Alford plea to impersonating a police officer, first-degree burglary and possession of a rifle or shotgun with a felony conviction.
Through an Alford plea, Taylor does not admit guilt to these charges but agrees the prosecution has enough evidence to prove in court he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Taylor was jailed earlier this year after he allegedly falsely claimed to be a law officer while committing a burglary and stealing guns and money last summer from a home in Park Hall.
A predawn visitor on Sept. 17 to Paul Antonovich’s residence knocked on the front door and identified himself as an “undercover police officer” before he was allowed into the home, and left with property valued at $3,139, including three handguns, a rifle, currency and a debit card, according to a charges application filed a month later through an investigation by St. Mary’s sheriff’s detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse.
The man taking the items “ensured the victim he would return the items later in the day,” the charging papers state, but several hours later, the debit card was being used at an ATM in Lexington Park, where investigators reviewing surveillance video developed Taylor as a suspect in the case. During police questioning, the court papers state, Taylor “admitted to being at the victim’s home, [but] denied taking any of his property.”
Densford called the case “bizarre.” Taylor originally faced 11 charges related to stealing a registered firearm and credit card. However, all but three of those charges were dropped.
Taylor told the court that his elderly mother depended on him for assistance and transportation, so he requested to stay in the local jail. “I just need to be here for my mom,” Taylor said.
“There’s always going to be family who needs you but you chose a different path,” Densford said to Taylor.
The judge said his 10-year sentence was suspended down to 18 months and ordered Taylor to not contact Antonovich.
The judge noted that the guns were not recovered and told Taylor he will receive “no breaks” unless he pays the $2,500 fine and helps locate the guns.
