Two structure fires burned family homes in Leonardtown and Great Mills early on Saturday morning, according to reports from the state’s fire marshal.
In Leonardtown, the volunteer fire department responded to a structure fire on Longmore Street at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. That fire started in a “shed out back and extended to an attic,” according to Deputy Shane McKinney of the state fire marshal’s office, who is investigating both of Saturday’s fires.
According to the report, the blaze took about 25 minutes to control, with 10 firefighters responding to the incident. The fire was first reported by a neighbor, and nobody was injured in the incident. The cost of the destruction was estimated at $100,000.
In Great Mills, a two-story residence caught fire off Finnea Way around 5:32 a.m. on Saturday. According to a report from the fire marshal’s office, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, which was started in the home’s garage. The fire took a total of two hours to control, and 50 firefighters were involved.
A release from the fire department stated that there was a “report of a person trapped” in the house, but after searching the house, firefighters did not locate anybody.
“We swept through and couldn’t find anybody, and then someone else told us that there were two people inside,” Robert Wahrenbrock, Bay District’s chief, said.
The release says that it was later found that the person who was believed to be trapped in the house was safe and located in Hollywood that night. No residents were found inside the building.
According to the report, one firefighter injured his ankle after falling through the stairs into the basement. The firefighter was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment soon after and was recently released, according to Wahrenbrock. Two other firefighters suffered minor injuries, but did not seek treatment, according to the release.
An investigation notice from the fire marshal states that the estimated cost of damage from the fire was $350,000.
“Given the situation, it went very well,” Wahrenbrock said.
The causes of both fires are still under investigation, but a spokesperson for the fire marshal’s office said that the “cause of both fires was most probably accidental.” The fires were also “not related” in any way, according to McKinney.
Anyone with information on either fire is encouraged to contact the state fire marshal’s Southern regional office at 443-550-6820.
