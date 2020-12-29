An infant was injured in a pileup in Charlotte Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 23, where police say three passenger vehicles and three dump trucks were involved.
Police were dispatched to the crash on Three Notch Road near Charlotte Hall Road shortly before noon, St. Mary’s sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Babcock said. Fire and EMS were dispatched, as well, to assist with at least six occupants of vehicles who were trapped.
A preliminary investigation found that a 2007 Mack dump truck operated by Lance Vincent Smith, 60, of Hughesville had been traveling south on Three Notch Road and failed to slow down for stopped traffic, striking the rear of a 2000 Toyota Corolla.
“That vehicle was pushed into a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe,” Babcock said, which was then pushed into a 2007 Peterbilt dump truck.
The dump truck operated by Smith then continued into the right turn lane for Charlotte Hall Road and struck a 2017 Ford F150, hitting it into a 2001 International dump truck.
Four adult passengers from the Ford F150, as well as an infant from the vehicle, were transported to hospitals, according to Babcock and the fire departments. Another adult and two more juveniles were transported to hospitals from the other passenger vehicles, with a total of eight patients being flown out.
Speed and operator error are considered factors in the collision, and traffic charges have not been filed.
