Jail deemed fully compliant

‘Suspicious vehicle’ call leads to drug arrest of man, 27
A Lexington Park man was arrested and later released Friday after police responded to a “suspicious vehicle” call reporting a white Chrysler at an address near the man’s listed address on Great Mills Court.
Charging documents allege when police spoke to Dedron Neal, 27, in his vehicle outside his apartment an officer noticed a plastic package protruding from Neal’s fingers, and Neal allegedly denied there was anything in his hands besides a lighter.
When ordered to open his hand, Neal “would not do so completely,” according to charging documents, and eventually two plastic bags containing suspected crack cocaine and suspected powder cocaine were found. Further search allegedly yielded four alprazolam pills, a clonazepam pill and an unidentified broken white pill.
Neal was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Man is accused of assaulting wife at Nicolet Park
A 32-year-old Lexington Park man was released from detention on a $5,000 bond after being arrested on assault charges at Nicolet Park on Sunday.
Charging documents say police responded to a reported disturbance at the park and saw James Antonio Williams grabbing his wife by the arm. Williams allegedly told police they “didn’t see anything. You saw me grab her shirt.”
According to charging documents, the woman told police Williams had become angry at home and knocked over a plate of food, so she left the home and he followed, grabbing her coat and phone at one point.
Grand jury hands down indictments
A St. Mary’s grand jury handed down several indictments Monday, with more pending at press time Tuesday.
Samuel Tony Bryant, 17, was indicted on Monday on allegations he brought a loaded handgun to Leonardtown High School last month. In his district court case, a judge granted a study to charge the case through the juvenile system.
In connection with an alleged home invasion last month, Amberlee Saltsman, 17, and Cody Combs, 22, were indicted on eight-count bills charging them with home invasion, first- and third degree burglary, armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault and conspiracy to assault in the second-degree. Bryon Michael Bishop was also indicted in connection with the incident, where the three allegedly entered a man’s home and two assaulted him before allegedly stealing his prescribed medicinal marijuana, and was charged with home invasion and first-degree burglary.
Also, Laroi Burch was indicted on allegations he possessed a firearm while being prohibited for a robbery conviction, which he was still on probation for, charging documents say.
Sheriff posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information. In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Citizens can report crimes on website
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
DAN BELSON