Jasmine, Sheriff's office K9, dies

Arson suspected in shed fire, two arrested
Fire marshal investigators believe a shed fire in a trailer park off of Ridge Road in Lexington Park was caused by “suspects igniting the shed and fleeing in a vehicle” on Sunday, Sept. 13, shortly after 5 p.m.
With the assistance of troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, deputy state fire marshals arrested a father and son on Wednesday on charges of arson. Lawrence Dwayne Nelson, 43, and his son, Daeshaun Dwayne Nelson, 21, of Lexington Park, are each charged with first- and second-degree arson, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.
The blaze started in the shed but spread to a neighbor’s property, and caused one injury due to underlying medical conditions.
Investigators estimated the damages at $70,000 after 15 firefighters took 10 minutes to control the blaze.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.
Man accused of trying a home invasion
A Lexington Park man was jailed Tuesday on charges of attempted home invasion and attempted burglary following a July incident where his then-girlfriend alleged he had assaulted her, stole her cell phone, left and began to send threatening text messages.
Dayshawn M. Nolan, 27, “began to send text messages to the victim stating he was going to return to her residence with a gun and kill her,” charging papers say, and he did later return the residence in St. Inigoes and allegedly dented her vehicle before banging on the door and allegedly attempted to enter the residence.
Man arrested on robbery charges
A man has been arrested and released on bail in connection with an October 2019 “strong-arm” robbery, which police recently sought the public’s assistance in solving.
The Oct. 1 robbery allegedly occurred at the Sheetz on Great Mills Road, where police say in the early morning hours a man, who police identified as Stephon L. Reed, ripped a carton of Newport cigarettes from a cashier, scratching the cashier’s hand, and walked out with a handful of cell phone accessories, knocking a store display over, according to charging papers.
An individual who personally knew Reed identified him after a press release was issued by the sheriff’s office, charging papers say.
Coffee shop receives award from sheriff
St. Inie’s Coffee in Lexington Park on Friday, Sept. 11, received the Stanley J. Goodwin Award, which recognizes “those who volunteer their time and service to others and make our county and country a better place for everyone,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
“St. Inie’s is the first business to receive this recognition due to their selflessness and dedication to the community. Catherine and Howie Grube, owners of the business, along with their four children and employees, were in attendance to receive the award,” the release says.
DAN BELSON