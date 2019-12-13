A judge spent Thursday morning hearing arguments about a pretrial motion to dismiss charges against Andrew Gordan Duncanson, who was charged with second-degree murder this September for allegedly distributing a lethal dose of fentanyl to his friend.
Duncanson, 25, was indicted in September on second-degree murder charges alleging he distributed a fatal dose of fentanyl to Christian Scott Ellis, who died in May of 2018. Four days after Ellis’ death, Duncanson was arrested on a search warrant and was later convicted for possession of heroin, a misdemeanor, and served a term in the county detention center.
Defense lawyers Jeremy Widder and Hammad Matin argued Thursday that the fatal dose of fentanyl was from the same “stash” of drugs as the heroin, which Duncanson had already been convicted of.
“You can’t distribute without possession, and you can’t make a murder without distribution,” Widder said.
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) argued that evidence suggests Ellis’ death was caused by fentanyl, and that Duncanson had been previously convicted of heroin possession. Fritz also argued that the incidents were on two separate days, four days apart.
He said that the autopsy report indicated that Ellis had died of a fentanyl overdose, and that “a pill found under the decedent was also just fentanyl.”
Matin had previously indicated that he would make a double jeopardy argument in court during a request for a second bond review, where he said that Duncanson had “turned his life around” since his friend’s death and his arrest, having participated in an inpatient drug rehabilitation program and becoming employed as a plumber.
Duncanson was indicted following a June ruling from the state’s highest court, which affirmed an Eastern Shore man’s manslaughter conviction for providing Colton Lee Matrey with heroin that later caused his death. St. Mary’s prosecutors Fritz and Jaymi Sterling believe that ruling paves the way for a second-degree murder conviction, which the state’s attorney’s office has attempted to seize since 2017.
Widder and Matin argued that the state had waited for the ruling before indicting Duncanson, citing that the state had completed its investigation “by the spring or summer of 2018.”
“I think it probably had something to do with [the ruling], but so what?” St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford said.
Densford said that he had to review the case and test the double jeopardy argument.
“Long story short, I don’t know if I can consider it the same stash,” Densford said said, noting that he would make a ruling in coming weeks. “I can’t promise you it will come before Christmas.”
