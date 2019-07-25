A Lexington Park man was denied bail last week as he faces two counts of second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and a felony robbery charge.
Justin Darrell Biscoe, 32, was arrested after police responded to Fastop parking lot on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown for an alleged attempted robbery report. He also was accused of trying to take a victim’s purse on the side of Fenwick Street near Gregory Drive on July 5.
Police said Biscoe was arguing with his girlfriend over money before leaving to meet her mother. A court document states the defendant followed his girlfriend, who entered the car her mother was driving when he approached the driver’s side. “He leaned in to the vehicle and used his right forearm across [the mother’s] neck to pin her against the seat,” Cpl. Patrick Henry of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said in a statement of charges document.
Biscoe allegedly grabbed the mother’s purse, according to the document, struggled back and forth with his girlfriend before she broke his grasp and put the purse behind her back. “He still attempted to grab the purse and at one point he punched her in the middle of her back,” Henry said. A court paper states Biscoe left the victims when a van pulled over to see the commotion but not before slamming his fists on the mother’s car causing minor damage to the hood.
During Biscoe’s bail hearing, the girlfriend addressed the court asking charges to be dropped since they have a child on the way.
“He needs to be in his child’s life,” she said.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser told the victim that it would be up to the state attorney’s office whether or not to drop the charges.
Public defender Rais Akbar requested Biscoe’s release and noted that the victim is not asking for a no-contact order since the two are “looking to be united.”
Chesser noted that Biscoe has prior offenses, including multiple failure to appears, before denying his bail.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews