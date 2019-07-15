A judge told a La Plata man facing burglary and malicious destruction of property charges to attend a medical facility last week, instead of being jailed or released.
Brandon William Brown, 25, was arrested in December after police received a call around 1:30 a.m. about a break-in at Boatman’s Mini Mart on Oakville Road, a court document states. Police said a witness, who lived above the store, saw a man carrying a shovel toward the front of the building after hearing banging noises.
Deputy Christopher Beyer of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said when he arrived, court papers state, he saw a shovel handle wedged into the mini mart’s front door, which looked like an attempt to pry open the door causing about $10 worth of damage.
Brown “was seen fleeing the area by responding officers, but he was [not] located,” Beyer wrote in a statement of probable cause, and when the witness called police back to the area about two hours later, they located Brown near the crossroads of Route 235 and Loveville Road.
During police questioning, the court papers state, Brown “advised he attempted to break in using a shovel handle, so he could get something to drink and something to eat.”
“It doesn’t seem that anything was actually taken,” public defender Max Frizalone said.
St. Mary’s Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd said during a bail hearing that Brown should not be released citing an unconfirmed address and seven failure to appears.
“We would request Mr. Brown would be held on this case,” Boyd said.
Frizalone suggested Brown be held in a residential rehabilitation center to aid his mental health. He added that he attended the center before.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said the court wants Brown to attend the rehabilitation program.
Mechanicsville man accused of assault
Paul Matthew Baker, 35, of Mechanicsville was held without bond earlier this month after he was charged with second-degree assault, violation of pretrial release and resist/interfere with arrest on June 28.
Police responded to Columbus Drive in Lexington Park that day after a request to check on a resident’s welfare, according to a court document. Several neighborhood residents said an assault was happening inside one of the units Trooper Michael Posch of the Maryland State Police said in a probable cause statement.
When Posch entered, he said he saw a bleeding laceration on a woman’s forehead. She told him Baker came by to retrieve paperwork and other belongings before leaving the residence with some friends, court papers state. When he returned, she said in the document, he seemed intoxicated and she asked him to leave.
An argument allegedly turned physical, resulting in Baker’s grabbing the victim by the face and causing the wound on her forehead, according to the court document.
Posch said he spoke to a witness who claims she saw Baker arguing with the victim and two teenagers inside the home whom he later attacked, which led to the victim urging neighbors to call the police. The witness added that when the victim went back inside, Baker pushed her up a flight of stairs causing the victim and her child to yell for help, according to Posch.
Posch said Baker claimed he was assaulted by several juveniles who were outside of the residence, but was unable to identify them at the time. He added that Baker also denied the argument turned physical and did not know how the victim received her injury.
The state trooper said while he was arresting Baker, he noticed he was wearing an ankle monitor and discovered he was on pretrial release, which only allows him to go to his lawyer, counseling, probation, doctor’s appointments, work, the detention center and home.
During his arrest, Baker began pulling away from the officer in an attempt to to give the victim the middle finger, according to Posch. He said he told Baker to stop, but he did not listen.
“Sounds like quite the — it was quite the struggle,” St. Mary’s Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd said during the bail hearing. He added that Baker should not qualify for release.
Assistant public defender Rais Akbar requested Baker receive some sort of release since he has another court date coming up soon. However, Chesser noted Baker was on pretrial release at the time of the alleged assault and said there was an issue of public safety for the victim. She held him without bond.
