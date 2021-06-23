A jury elected to convict a Leonardtown man of sexual abuse of a minor, but was deadlocked on rape charges following a trial where the prosecution detailed sexual abuse against a young child.
Prosecutors will have to decide by next month whether to continue with another trial against Gilbert Estevez, 32, who was indicted on several rape charges for his alleged conduct with the girl, who testified last week that he had engaged in intercourse with her multiple times before his eventual arrest in the fall of 2019.
Jurors deliberated for about five and a half hours on the afternoon of June 16 before going home in the evening, and returned the next day to deliberate for about four more hours before delivering their partial verdict, convicting him of sexual abuse of a minor, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, but remaining deadlocked on second-degree rape charges.
“We are greatly disappointed by the outcome of the trial,” Bradley Warby, a panel attorney for Estevez, said outside the circuit courthouse in Leonardtown. “But we respect the jury process.”
Warby had argued in court, calling both Estevez and a former Baltimore detective to the stand, that the incidents had not happened.
Police initially arrested Estevez in September 2019 after the girl had spoken with school counselors and social services investigators about the sexual abuse she was experiencing at home. Estevez had denied the contact throughout his interactions with law enforcement.
Throughout the trial, prosecutor Sarah Proctor, who picked up the case from former attorneys, called witnesses who outlined the sexual abuse of the girl, who was under the age of 10 during the incidents.
In 2019, prosecutors had failed to indict Estevez after his initial case reached a 60-day deadline, causing him to be released. He then returned to the residence where the girl and his wife, who had a protective order against him, were staying, and was found by police hiding in a closet when he was re-arrested and eventually indicted.
During the trial, Estevez's wife testified she had tried to make him leave the household during that period, but did not immediately call police.
While waiting in detention this past year, Estevez denied plea offerings from prosecution, instead taking the case to trial, long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The case is now docketed for a hearing on July 2, when lawyers will decide what to do next with the charges which left the jury hung.
St. Mary's Circuit Judge David W. Densford ordered for a presentence investigation to be completed.