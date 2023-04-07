Wayne Carroll Key Jr.

A St. Mary’s County jury has convicted a 43-year-old man for the November 2021 killings of a 37-year-old Lexington Park woman and her 6-year-old child.

The verdict came after an eight-day trial in Leonardtown. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.


