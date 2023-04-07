A St. Mary’s County jury has convicted a 43-year-old man of the November 2021 killings of a 37-year-old Lexington Park woman and her 6-year-old child. The verdict came after an eight-day trial in Leonardtown. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.
According to court documents, defendant Wayne Carroll Key Jr. was arrested and charged days after the bodies of Martina Lynn Patterson and Lyneasha Justice Greenwell were found in shallow graves in the 46700 block of South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. The location of the graves was next to Lexington Park Elementary School. Police stated numerous household items from Patterson’s home were found in the trash that was used to cover the victims’ bodies.
Court records give Key’s home towns as Nanjemoy and Lexington Park.
“The unimaginable killing of a child and her mother is truly despicable,” St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) said in a statement released after the verdict was announced Thursday evening. “I want to extend my sincerest condolences to the family of our victims. Although nothing can ever bring back our innocent victims, my hope is that with these convictions the family may begin the process of healing. Understanding the difficult and sensitive content of the testimony and the disturbing physical evidence presented to them, the jury remained patient and professional throughout the entire trial. I want to thank them for keeping their focus and paying close attention to the tremendous amount of testimony and evidence.”
The double-homicide was investigated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The lead investigator was Detective Tyler Payne.
According to charging documents, several witnesses told detectives Patterson had received death threats from Key and one witness told investigators they saw the defendant pulling a trash can from Patterson’s Rogers Drive resident to the woods where the victims were found.
At the time of the killings, Key was wanted by police on prior warrants for burglary, theft, harassment and failure to appear for driving on a suspended license.
Prosecution of the case was handled by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Boyd.
A sentencing date has not been set.
Key has been incarcerated since his November 2021 arrest.