Wayne Carroll Key Jr.

Wayne Carroll Key Jr.

 ST. MARY'S COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY'S OFFICE PHOTO

A St. Mary’s County jury has convicted a 43-year-old man of the November 2021 killings of a 37-year-old Lexington Park woman and her 6-year-old child. The verdict came after an eight-day trial in Leonardtown. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.

According to court documents, defendant Wayne Carroll Key Jr. was arrested and charged days after the bodies of Martina Lynn Patterson and Lyneasha Justice Greenwell were found in shallow graves in the 46700 block of South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. The location of the graves was next to Lexington Park Elementary School. Police stated numerous household items from Patterson’s home were found in the trash that was used to cover the victims’ bodies.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews