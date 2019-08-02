An Annapolis man drove an hour and a half to the Bob Evans restaurant on First Colony Boulevard in May 2016. He was planning to meet “Sarah,” a girl who responded to his Craigslist ad with a sexually explicit title, and identified as 13 years old three times throughout their two-hour text conversation.
He did not know he was texting a Maryland State Police officer the entire time, who met him with handcuffs and read him his Miranda rights in the restaurant’s parking lot.
Tracey Neal Dove, 49 at the time, was charged with a felony sexual solicitation of a minor. A jury on Wednesday found Dove, now 53, guilty of the crime after a one-day trial in St. Mary’s circuit court.
“It is a close case, because the defendant proposed to do something legal and the Maryland State Police introduced something illegal,” St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford said in court.
During opening statements, St. Mary’s Assistant State’s Attorney Julie White described Dove’s Craigslist ad that had a picture of him on it. When “Sarah” responded to the ad, Dove asked if she would perform a sex act and watch him masturbate.
White said Sarah identified herself as 13 three times, said she was suspended from school and agreed to the sexual offer. The two agreed to meet at the restaurant.
When Dove arrived in a restaurant parking lot, he was confronted by Christopher Reid, a Maryland state trooper at the time. White said when Dove was questioned by police, he acknowledged that “Sarah” said she was 13, admitted he drove down for sexual activity and called the situation a stupid mistake.
“We’re not here because the defendant made a stupid mistake. We’re here because it was a crime,” White told the jury.
Public defender Max Frizalone described Dove as a shy man who lacks confidence. He said the defendant made the Craigslist post because that’s the only way he knows how to communicate.
Frizalone noted the ad said “looking for a lady” in the men seeking women section of the website, which states through a disclaimer users must be 18 or older to participate. The public defender accused police of purposely taking steps to trick Dove and “concoct a crime.”
Frizalone told the jury it sounded like an open-and-shut case, however, “you’re not going to have any evidence that Mr. Dove sought out a child.”
The state called Reid, now employed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in New York, as the first and only witness. He said he was part of the Maryland internet crimes against children task force, which either posts ads on various social media sites or responds to ads identifying as a minor. The agent added that more than likely, users would not respond to them once officers identify as underage.
The state provided printed screenshots of Reid and Dove’s text conversation to the jury. During the conversation, Dove tells “Sarah” to send a picture and Reid sends a photo of a fellow female Maryland state trooper.
White plays an audio clip of Reid and Matthew Pitcher of Maryland State Police interviewing Dove after he was arrested. Dove initially does not want to answer a few of their questions, but later said this was the first time he’s ever done this.
“It was just a stupid mistake,” Dove said in the audio clip, later adding “I didn’t think she was 13, I thought she was 18.”
The officers later asked Dove how honest he was being on a scale of 1 to 10. Dove said “9.”
As Frizalone questioned Reid he asked about the duties of the internet crimes task force. Reid described Dove’s case as a proactive investigation and said, “I look for generic, non-specific ads.” He read Dove’s Craigslist post that said he was looking for a lady.
Frizalone directed the Homeland Security agent to the pictures of the fellow state trooper posing as “Sarah.” Reid said she sent photos of her as an adult and juvenile, however, he could not tell which photos belonged to which age.
During closing statements, White said the evidence is clear before rehashing the events of the case. She reminded the jury Dove was the only person asking for sexual acts and predicted the defense might talk about entrapment during their closing statement. “What no one can be entrapped to do is commit an act against your own moral code,” she said.
“It always makes me warm and fuzzy when the prosecution tells you what I’m going to tell you,” Frizalone said. “I don’t think he was tricked anymore. I think he was trapped.”
The jury deliberated for less than an hour before delivering the guilty verdict. Dove remained on bond until his sentencing and was ordered to stay off the internet and to avoid being alone with a minor.
“It was absolutely the right verdict,” White told The Enterprise after the hearing. “I have absolutely no doubt of his guilt.”
