Keeping it clean

Threatening emails from jail alleged
A Dameron man currently incarcerated in the county detention center awaiting trial for violating a protective order after serving a sentence for the same charge is facing a new charge alleging he sent threatening emails from the jail’s system to the woman involved in the other cases.
Charging papers accuse David C. Gass, 59, of sending eight emails to his ex-wife last week and this week which refer to her as an “idiotic woman” and alleging it was her fault he is currently incarcerated.
Some of the messages posed as Gass’ lawyer and told the woman not to speak to anyone regarding the contact, charging papers allege.
Gass was arrested at the detention center and charged with violating a protective order.
Woman accused of assault in officer’s view
A Leonardtown woman is facing a second-degree assault charge alleging she struck a man in the face Tuesday while an officer was waiting with them.
Charging papers say lawmen were waiting at a Windsor Drive address in Lexington Park with Unique Spicer and a man who had petitioned a peace order against her after she had made contact with him, noting that she had not been served with the peace order. As officers waited with the two, an argument began and Spicer allegedly swung at the man and struck him in the face.
Man accused of not returning to jail
A Lexington Park man was arrested Monday on second-degree escape allegations charging him with returning to his home after being removed from his in-patient treatment.
Charging papers say Wendell Ford was arrested on retake warrants as he had been evicted from his court-ordered in-patient drug treatment program for using substances while attending at Stepping Stones recovery, and was to return to the detention center, but did not.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333.
They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through the program’s number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
