Woman, 36, accused of fight over mask
A woman was briefly detained last Thursday night before posting bail on allegations she struck a gas station employee and attempted to remove the employee’s face mask after a dispute about not wearing a mask in the shop.
Charging papers say a Wawa employee approached Ashley M. Moore, 36, regarding her not wearing a face covering in the store, and Moore “was not cooperative and told” the employee to call the police.
When police arrived, St. Mary’s sheriff’s office Sgt. William Raddatz saw Moore strike the employee in the face and attempt to remove her mask, charging papers say, and Moore allegedly provided a false name after refusing to identify herself.
Moore had to be restrained at the legs using an emergency response belt and refused to be fully seated inside a police vehicle, charging papers say. She was charged with second-degree assault as well as resisting arrest and making a false statement.
Three arrested for one gun
A state trooper arrested three people after stopping a car for speeding and allegedly smelling marijuana before initiating a search.
Charging papers say Trooper John Preston stopped a Dodge Durango traveling at 89 mph in a 55 mph zone on Three Notch Road near Mechanicsville Elementary School, and initiated a search after smelling marijuana.
The state’s highest court has recently ruled the smell of marijuana “alone” is not probable cause to initiate a search.
The search found a fully loaded pistol with the serial number “purposefully obliterated” along with extra ammunition.
After taking the passengers, Dymond Jerome Simmons, Malik Yoruba Chambers-Thomas and James Reginald Flanagan, into custody, officers searched the men and allegedly located a quantity of suspected cocaine on Flanagan.
The three were charged with firearms offenses due to their ability to access the gun, charging papers say, and Flanagan faces additional drug charges.
Sheriff’s office reaccredited
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has been reaccredited with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies for the fourth time since 2007. The reaccreditation “means that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to operate at a high level of excellence, meeting and exceeding national and international public safety standards,” St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said in a release. The office will now move into a reaccreditation scheduled where it will be evaluated remotely every four years.
Accreditation from CALEA gives law enforcement agencies “controlled and sometimes lower liability insurance costs, stronger defense against litigation and citizen complaints, greater accountability within the Sheriff’s Office, greater support from governmental officials, increased community advocacy and improved employee morale,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
