A visiting judge denied a convicted murderer’s most recent petition for relief, sending 67-year-old Martin Charles Abell Sr. back to prison where he is to serve the rest of a 40-year sentence.
After fatally shooting 21-year-old Matthew Jones outside his family’s pawn shop on Great Mills Road in 2002, Abell was convicted of the first- and second-degree murder charges against him and sentenced to life plus 22 years, later getting the sentence reduced to 40 years.
Abell has filed for post-conviction relief five times since then, the most recent alleging that his first attorney, Julian Izydore, had neglected to question the trial judge about an inconsistent verdict returned by the jury, at a point where his attorney, Initia Lattau, said it “could not have gotten worse” for Abell after he had been convicted of first-degree murder.
Izydore was later disbarred in 2007 in an unrelated incident in which he had misappropriated funds from an estate and filed false administrative accounts, according to the state’s attorney grievance commission.
The jury had returned both first- and second-degree murder convictions, which Abell’s latest attorney alleged were inconsistent, with first-degree murder requiring a deliberate intention to kill and second-degree “depraved heart” murder requiring an extremely negligent act.
“You can’t be deliberate and negligent at the same time,” Lattau argued at Abell’s January hearing.
Last week, retired Montgomery County Circuit Judge Paul McGuckian issued a opinion ordering for Abell to return to the Maryland Department of Corrections. In an unrelated case, Abell is currently a plaintiff suing the warden of his former prison claiming he was not given adequate medical care.
Abell had been temporarily incarcerated at the county detention center pending the order.
The order denies Abell’s petition to reopen the case, in which his lawyer requested either a retrial or a vacating of his first-degree murder conviction and sentence.
McGuckian had also previously denied Abell and Lattau’s request to reconsider ballistics evidence.
