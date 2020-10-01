The last family member involved in a Sept. 1 shooting where police say a man shot both of his parents, and himself, died earlier this month.
Rosalea Denise Arnold, 66, died on Sept. 17, her obituary says, weeks after her husband, Stephen Edward Arnold Sr., died from being shot by their son, Gregory Wayne Arnold Sr., in their driveway at their residence on Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, police say.
Gregory Arnold fled the scene and was followed by police through multiple jurisdictions, eventually stopping near Maryland International Raceway, where a three-hour standoff with law enforcement ensued, police say.
That standoff ended when Gregory Arnold shot himself, police said. Both Stephen Arnold and his son died later that night.
Rosalea Arnold worked with St. Mary’s County government in the department of public works and transportation, and was previously the activities director at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, her obituary says. Stephen Arnold, who had been married to Rosalea for 50 years, retired and worked as a substitute bus driver, his obituary says, after working as a master plumber with Local 5 for 45 years.
The two will have a memorial service in Bushwood in October.
