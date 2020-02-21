A judge rejected a defense attorney’s claim this week that his client’s home was searched based on false allegations by police.
Anthony Leon Brooks, 39, was accused this April of possessing numerous guns and drugs located by police after a search warrant at his Lexington Park home was executed. Defense attorney Robin Ficker claimed Thursday morning the search warrant application contained false statements provided by the officer, which alleged that Brooks was a suspect in two overdose deaths and that the officer had seen a hand-to-hand drug transaction.
“I can’t think of anything which would get a judge’s attention more than that,” Ficker said.
Ficker also said the search warrant application alleged police had seen Brooks make a “hand to hand drug transaction,” which he said was later reported by police to have been an incident where Brooks had simply handed cash to an unknown man and went into the man’s car.
“All it is, is a lot of police, I’ll say the nice term, hyperbole,” Ficker said, later adding, “It seems to me, what any state’s attorney can do, to get any judge to sign a search warrant, is to say he’s a suspect in two deaths.”
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis said there needed to be “substantial evidence showing there was a false statement” to trigger a hearing on potential falsehoods within a search warrant, and noted Ficker had not proven there was a false statement.
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel White noted Brooks “was a suspect” and “remains a suspect” in two overdose deaths, but has not been charged.
“I think it’s a serious thing, to say that a police officer lied,” White said at the hearing.
“It’s not uncommon for people to be under investigation and not be charged, because that’s what an investigation is,” Stanalonis said.
Stanalonis denied the motion, citing that there was insufficient evidence to prove the search warrant contained false statements.
At press time, lawyers penned in potential trial dates for Brooks’ case.
