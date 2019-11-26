Lexington Park man accused of cutting wife with pocket knife during argument
A Lexington Park man was charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment on allegations that he cut his wife’s hand with a pocket knife, leaving an inch-deep wound.
Michael Andrea Johnson, 38, was arrested after police spoke to his wife in the hospital, where she received stitches on her hand, according to charging documents filed by Deputy Alvin Beishline of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
The documents say the woman told police Johnson pulled out the approximately 5-inch-long blade during the course of an argument, and “began stating he was going to kill her,” then cut her left hand, leaving a laceration “approximately 3 inches long and 1 inch deep.” The documents say the woman “believed she was going to die and feared for her life” during the altercation.
In the hospital’s waiting room, charging documents say that Johnson told police the woman was “playing with his pocket knife” when she accidentally stabbed herself.
Man charged with littering over 100 pounds of furniture outside business
A Great Mills man was charged with littering over 100 pounds last Thursday on allegations that he left multiple items of furniture outside of a business in October.
Charging documents allege that an employee of JWE Electric on Great Mills Road contacted police and showed them surveillance video of a man pulling his “very unique” truck behind the business and unloading a beige love seat, a black office chair and a pillow off of the bed of his truck, and left.
Police later made contact with David Warren Cole, 58, of Great Mills, the owner of the truck, who told police he had left the items there because a man named “Joe” owned a business there and wanted the items, and that he could not provide “Joe’s” full name or business name, according to charging documents.
Leonardtown man accused of violating court’s protective order twice again
A Leonardtown man who was arrested and held without bond on allegations that he violated a protective order by staying at his wife’s residence after being release from jail earlier this month, has been charged with two additional counts of violating a protective order.
Charging documents allege that Gilbert Estevez, 30, violated the protective order, which was put in place against him when he was accused of raping a minor child within the house in September, contacted a mutual friend of his twice since his detention, asking her to contact his wife and ask her questions about the family.
The protective order, signed by Circuit Judge Christy Holt Chesser in September, prevents Estevez from having contact with his wife and minor children within the household. That protective order expires in September of 2020.
Estevez was charged with two counts of violating a protective order in this case.
Estevez’s rape case was dismissed earlier this month after charges were not filed in the circuit court before a Nov. 8 deadline.
Maryland State Police say they will boost patrols over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
The Maryland State Police will be increasing traffic patrols over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a release from the state police.
Troopers will begin focusing enforcement on “impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and other violations that contribute to highway tragedies” beginning on Wednesday, according to the release.
The release also says that the troopers will be saturating areas “known to have a higher frequency of impaired driving arrests or crashes.”
DAN BELSON
