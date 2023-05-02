A Leonardtown man and woman have been arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on several charges of sex abuse of a minor, neglect of a minor and second-degree rape.

Following an investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division, Brian Joseph Wiegman, 45, of Leonardtown was arrested and charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count of neglect of a minor, according to a release sent April 28. Wiegman’s girlfriend, Stormy Shiree Bates, 39, of Leonardtown, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count of neglect of a minor.


