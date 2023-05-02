A Leonardtown man and woman have been arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on several charges of sex abuse of a minor, neglect of a minor and second-degree rape.
Following an investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division, Brian Joseph Wiegman, 45, of Leonardtown was arrested and charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count of neglect of a minor, according to a release sent April 28. Wiegman’s girlfriend, Stormy Shiree Bates, 39, of Leonardtown, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count of neglect of a minor.
Both Wiegman and Bates are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Daniel Sidorowicz, Child Protective Services sent a referral on the matter to the sheriff’s office. The referral identified the victims as a 10-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.
Sidorowicz stated the girl alleged an incident occurred at Weigman’s residence the previous week.
The teenage boy alleged “over the past year,” Wiegman and Bates “have been sexually abusing him,” Sidorowicz wrote in court papers. The deputy stated the teen “disclosed approximately 20 sexual encounters with co-defendant Bates between Sept. 12 and Dec. 31 last year. He advised he had consumed alcohol, cocaine or both for every incident.”
According to Sidorowicz, the teen said those substances were provided to him by the defendants.
Court documents described a sexual encounter the teen alleged he had with Bates after he drank several shots of Crown Royal provided by Wiegman.
Sidorowicz stated the boy reported he had told the defendants he did not want to participate in any sexual activities, but was told by Wiegman “if he did not participate, they would kill him.”
Sidorowicz stated in charging papers that he contacted Bates on April 27.
“She admitted to having consensual intercourse” with the teen “on one occasion” in 2022 but denied supplying him with cocaine or alcohol.
The deputy also spoke with Wiegman that day and stated in court documents that the defendant denied having any intentional sexual contact with the girl. He also denied supplying the boy with alcohol and cocaine.
A district court hearing on the charges Wiegman and Bates are facing is scheduled for May 26.