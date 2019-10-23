A 40-year-old St. Leonard man was killed on Sunday in a single motor vehicle collision in Leonardtown.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, at approximately 5:39 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol units, the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad and St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support units were dispatched to a single motor-vehicle collision with CPR in progress on Route 4, near the intersection with Route 5, in Leonardtown.
Preliminary investigation determined a 2003 Ford Expedition, operated by Quincy Ray Lowe, 34, of Leonardtown was traveling south on St. Andrew’s Church Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The SUV left the roadway, went into a ditch and struck a culvert. Lowe was transported by ambulance to an area shock trauma facility for non-incapacitating injuries.
Lowe is “still hospitalized, and he is in stable condition,” according to Jason Babcock, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
A front seat passenger, identified as Terrence Dominic Hampton, was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown via ambulance with CPR in progress. Hampton was later pronounced deceased at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, according to the release.
Due to injuries sustained, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office collision reconstruction unit was requested and responded to the scene. That portion of St. Andrew’s Church Road was closed in both directions for about three hours, according to Babcock.
At this time, both speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. *2265, or email brandon.foor@stmarysmd.com.
Babcock said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and that the sheriff’s office will review the completed investigation with the State’s Attorney’s office, who would make the determination on criminal charges.
