Leonardtown man, 22, accused of sexually abusing minor

Police served an arrest warrant on a 22-year-old Leonardtown man last Wednesday following allegations reported to child services that he had sexually assaulted a boy over the past several years.
The St. Mary’s County Department of Human Services was alerted to the alleged acts in late November of last year, charging papers say, when the boy, who was then 15 years old, allegedly disclosed to his father that David Christen Howell had sexually molested him starting when he was 7 years old until February of 2018.
“I did it three [or] four years ago when I was” 18, Howell claimed to investigators, according to charging papers citing the DHS report which say “the victim and the defendant have a ‘different timeline regarding the molestation.’”
During a Child Protective Services interview, the boy told an investigator Howell had sexually assaulted him “on numerous occasions over several years,” describing acts Howell had allegedly performed on him, including Howell allegedly “bartering” with the boy in exchange for sexual favors, according to the documents.
It is suspected the alleged acts occurred between May 2013 and November 2019, charging papers say.
Howell was arrested last Wednesday on charges including sexual abuse of a minor within the household, second-degree rape, a sex offense in the third and fourth degree, sodomy, perverted practice and second-degree assault, and was denied bail by a district judge after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.
Prosecutors were given a 30-day clock to forward the case to the circuit court.
Howell’s attorney, Bryan Dugan, did not answer calls for comment before press time Tuesday.
