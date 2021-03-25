A Leonardtown man received a 20-year prison sentence, suspended down to 10 years, following his plea to home invasion in a January 2020 incident.
Bryon Michael Bishop, 23, was asked to put on a face covering as he arrived in a St. Mary’s courtroom on Tuesday, where prosecutors and his lawyer said they had agreed upon his sentence in exchange for his plea to home invasion following the incident, where a beaten man, William Taylor, said his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and Bishop had come to his home to rob and assault him.
Charging papers from the incident allege that Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, then-17-year-old Amberlee Saltsman, who was charged as an adult and is scheduled for a plea hearing next month, and her boyfriend at the time, Cody D. Combs, entered Taylor’s Hollywood apartment and began to fight before Bishop arrived and continued to assault Taylor, eventually allegedly producing a handgun.
The trio stole an amount of Taylor’s medical marijuana, a backpack, two iPhones and his birth certificate, according to charging papers.
Taylor had “never met” Bishop before, but was familiar with the other two, prosecutor Buffy Giddens said at Bishop’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday. Taylor did not attend the hearing, she said, in part because he was “really looking forward to moving on with his life.”
In court, Bishop said he had a “long history” with drug addiction and alcohol abuse.
“I regret the decisions that I made,” Bishop said.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Bishop to the agreed-upon 20-years suspended down to 10 years in prison, as well as 10 concurrent years for a separate assault charge and another concurrent sentence for a violation of probation offense stemming from his conviction.
He was given credit for the time he has already spent at the St. Mary’s Detention Center, and was ordered to pay just over $3,000 in restitution.
“You told me about the drug issues, but one thing I didn’t hear was that you were sorry for the victim,” Stamm said.
Bishop also faces a misdemeanor assault charge for an incident at the detention center over this past weekend where he allegedly joined a fight.
Last July, Combs was sentenced to 12 years, suspended down to five, for the home invasion incident, having pleaded guilty to armed robbery, according to court records.
