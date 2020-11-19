A Leonardtown man received a 12½-year sentence following his admission to a judge the fentanyl he provided to both his mother and another woman killed both of them.
Stephen Roger Jerome, who prosecutors said was a “low-level drug dealer” in a sentencing memorandum, had pleaded guilty this February to providing fentanyl to the two women who died of overdoses, according to a stipulation of facts attached to his plea agreement.
Jerome, now 34, had met with Angela Hazel Bailey, a “young mother” who was 39, in the St. Clements Shores neighborhood in Leonardtown on Sept. 6, 2017, where she drove him to a physician in Waldorf who prescribed him Xanax and Adderall, filled the prescription and went to meet with Rodney Mondell Coby, then 28, who sold fentanyl to Jerome, court records say.
Bailey had begun using heroin, or heroin mixed with fentanyl, in 2017, around when she met Jerome, court records say.
Jerome then provided some of that fentanyl to Bailey, and “in fact, loaded the needle that killed” her, according to court records.
Bailey “immediately show[ed] signs of an overdose,” court papers say, and Jerome did not seek medical attention due to his unrelated warrants, instead driving her back to Leonardtown, where his mother, Tina Hancock, contacted first responders, according to court records. Bailey was left in the car.
But it was too late, as at 3:50 p.m. that day, Bailey was pronounced dead, with a syringe, a burnt spoon and a bag containing powder that tested positive for fentanyl next to her.
“She left behind two young children,” court records say.
Months later, on March 26, 2018, Hancock, who is Jerome’s mother, texted him to order a “cap,” which is a gel capsule containing opioids, sometimes including fentanyl. Jerome provided that cap the next day, court records say, and days later, Hancock used it, then died of a fentanyl overdose.
Court records say Jerome’s plea agreement contained an agreed-upon sentence of 150 months, or 12½ years, which he was sentenced to on Tuesday earlier this week. He will also have three years of supervised release.
Coby, an associate of Jerome’s who was charged in the same case, faced a jury trial in February for related drug offenses, and was found guilty of several drug and firearms charges. Jurors also determined Coby had provided fentanyl which lead to Bailey’s death.
