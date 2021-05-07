A Leonardtown tractor-trailer driver was indicted on sex offense charges this month and arrested following police investigation into the April incident involving a 14-year-old girl.
Charging papers filed against Charles Robert Garner, 62, say police determined he had placed his hands into a 14-year-old girl's pants before leaving "hickeys" on the girl's neck, apologizing and telling her "not to tell anybody what had occurred" during the early April incident, where police were called the next day.
The girl "suffers from a developmental delay and functions at the level of a fifth grade student (or younger)," charging papers allege.
Garner "confirmed... he was alone with the victim (inside of his home)" as his wife was at work, charging papers say, and "admitted to kissing [the girl's] neck, but maintained it was not for sexual purposes" and denied touching the girl's genitals.
A St. Mary's grand jury indicted Garner on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of committing a third-degree sex offense, and was arrested Thursday, being ordered held without bail by St. Mary's Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis.