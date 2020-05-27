Lexington Park couple jailed on child abuse, neglect charges

A Lexington Park couple is behind bars on allegations from officers and social workers accusing the stepmother of a barrage of abuse to her husband’s three children.
Police arrested Angela Renee Fowler, 29, and William D. Fowler, 34, last Wednesday, following up on the previous day’s tip from the Department of Children and Family Services, in which an anonymous reporter indicated that Angela Fowler had, among many other allegations, “refused to feed” her children to the point where a juvenile in the house “had to sneak food and Pediasure nutrition supplement to the children,” according to a charges application filed in court last week.
Other allegations in that report accuse the children’s parents of not treating a dog bite to the face for two weeks, and allege that William Fowler was aware of the abuse and did not do anything about it, according to charging papers.
Court documents say police arrived at the North Essex Drive residence in Lexington Park and observed one child approach the door “covered in urine,” with injuries on his head which appeared to be healing, along with dried blood.
Officers wrote in court papers Angela Fowler invited investigators into the house Wednesday, who noted the “residence was in a clear state of disarray,” including a refrigerator “covered in mold” and an “obvious cockroach infestation” throughout the home, also writing that there were two children missing from the home, whom Angela Fowler told officers were away with William, who had a “falling out” with her.
William Fowler was “defensive” while officers pressed for the location of a child, eventually providing the name and number of a babysitter, who told officers she was at the store with the children and heading to her home, court papers say.
According to the charges application, that statement was not true, lawmen found out upon meeting the babysitter in person.
The babysitter “advised she lied by saying she was at the store,” court papers filed by Deputy Benjamin Luffey say, as the three children were actually “hidden” in the home’s bathroom. “She said … Angela was standing next to her when I called her. She lied in hopes … Angela would leave the children with her.”
The documents say the babysitter told officers Angela Fowler had told her “while the house was being searched, all three children were in the bathroom being hidden,” dropping the three children off at the babysitter’s home shortly between officer’s visits to both of the homes.
The three children were brought for a forensic interview after officers noted multiple bruises to the face, charging papers say, in which one child said she “sleeps on the floor with no pillow or mattress” and that sometimes “her mother and a ‘monster’ will take her into the basement, turn off the lights, tie her hands with socks and proceed to yell at her and physically assault her.”
When taken to the hospital, one child told medical staff that her stepmother “hits her really hard every day,” and an injury to her crotch area and inner thigh was from being kicked by her mother.
A later search of the house found that a room which Angela Fowler had previously not allowed police into located “two cameras mounted to the wall” in a room where the children are believed to have slept, and windows were “covered with plywood that was screwed into the window frames” in that room.
“Suspected blood and feces was found on the floor, walls, plastic bed covering and a wooden box in the bedroom,” charging papers say of the search.
Angela Fowler was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse as well as three counts of neglect of a minor. William Fowler was charged with three counts of neglect of a minor, a misdemeanor offense. Both were ordered to be held without bond in the detention center pending their trial date.
