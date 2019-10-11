Probable cause was found in the case of a 36-year-old Clements man who was arrested last month in a narcotics search at a residence in Lexington Park, where police allegedly found 33 grams of suspected cocaine in a blender as well as ammunition, an unregistered sawed-off shotgun and a handgun that was reported stolen.
On Tuesday afternoon’s preliminary inquiry, Joshua A. Mason’s attorney, Fredrick Lester, said that “there really is no probable cause” that his client was involved in the alleged drug trafficking operation at the residence.
The search of the home off of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park on Sept. 13 led to the arrest of Mason and Davante Brooks, who face 13 charges each related to the drugs, weapons and ammunition allegedly found at the house.
“All we have at this point is that Mr. Mason stayed at that home, maybe lived there,” Lester said.
In court, Trooper Kyle Morris of the Maryland State Police testified that Mason was found in the residence at the time of the search, and mail addressed to him was found at the residence. He also said cellphone tracking placed Mason at the residence almost every night during an investigation of the home.
Morris said that a blender, which police believe could have been used to cut cocaine with other substances, containing 33 grams of suspected cocaine was found under the kitchen sink of the house. “It is not uncommon for drug dealers to cut cocaine with baking soda or other substances in order to increase their profits,” Morris said in court.
In addition to the suspected cocaine, police allegedly found ammunition in kitchen drawers as well as an unregistered sawed-off shotgun and a handgun that was reported stolen. Morris said the handgun was located in a backpack in a room that belongs to Brooks, Mason’s codefendant.
Mason is currently prohibited from possessing firearms, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar. Mason “was prohibited from being near those things,” according to Caspar.
Lester said there was no testimony that showed Mason “even knew about” the weapons.
“All we have is that he was in a home where drugs and weapons were found,” Lester said.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said probable cause was found in Mason’s felony charges, and ordered for the case to be reviewed to be sent to circuit court. Chesser also refused a request from Lester to review Mason’s bond, as he is currently held without bond in the St. Mary’s detention center.
Brooks is awaiting a preliminary hearing for the case next Tuesday.
