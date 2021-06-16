An accused hotel robber got an early check-out last week while he was staying at the same hotel he had allegedly robbed just weeks prior.
Bryan Allen Roberts, 33, was arrested at Town Place and Suites in Lexington Park after an employee called police reporting he was staying in a room in the hotel, according to charging papers.
A warrant had been out for Roberts' arrest for armed robbery charges stemming from a May 29 incident where he had allegedly displayed a "long screwdriver" at the front counter of the Town Place and Suites, threatening an employee and demanding cash, according to charging papers.
He was allegedly caught on surveillance video driving off with $200 from the register in a white SUV with tinted windows.
St. Mary's sheriff's office Cpl. Dale Reppel wrote in charging papers that he recognized Roberts, who was not wearing a mask in security footage, from prior incidents.
Roberts was also being investigated for a burglary case, which happened about 10 minutes before the hotel robbery incident, charging papers say.
He "was wearing the same clothing in both incidents," Reppel wrote.
Roberts was also wanted on an unserved summons for thefts from the Holiday Inn Express. The sheriff's office put out a bulletin seeking his whereabouts earlier this month.
At the hotel on Thursday, June 10, when Roberts was ordered out of his room to be arrested, police said in charging papers he "attempted to push pas[t]" two officers and refused to place his hands behind his back.
He was ordered to be held without bail at the detention center as he awaits later court dates.