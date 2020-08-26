A man with "copious amounts of blood" on his chest told responding officers he had been attacked after a game of poker on Sunday night, according to charging papers filed against Rudy Corado, who appeared in court on Monday afternoon following the incident.
Corado, 40, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault stemming from the incident where he is accused of striking his roommate with a machete on Sunday night, and was ordered to be held without bail on Monday.
On Sunday night, two men living at the Pleasant Drive address in Lexington Park told police Corado had been arguing with Erlin Contreras, the injured man, during the poker game and retrieved a machete, yelling he was going to kill Contreras before attacking him with the weapon, charging papers allege.
Contreras was taken to the shock trauma center at Prince George's Hospital, according to charging papers.
Corado told officers he had not attacked Contreras or played poker that night, and had been asleep the entire time, charging papers say.
At Corado's bail review on Monday afternoon, public defender Edie Fortuna told a judge the "complaining witness did have a knife" during the incident, which was "mutually aggressive."
"This is a disagreement between two grown men who are living together," she said of the allegations. "This is not a stranger-on-stranger incident," also adding Corado has community ties, assembling crab pots for a Seventh District seafood supply store for work.
Retired Calvert District Judge Robert E. Riddle ordered for Corado to be held without bail as a public safety risk.