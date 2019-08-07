Lexington Park man accused of assault
Brandon J. Stubbs, 29, of Lexington Park was charged with second-degree assault after police responded to Cedar Point Federal Credit Union on Three Notch Road on Sunday for a domestic assault report. An officer said he was told the defendant got into the victim’s vehicle on her way to get her children food. She allegedly asked the defendant to get out of the car at Signature Lane, but he refused.
“She attempted to get out of the vehicle, at which time a physical altercation occurred,” Deputy Kyle Kilgore said in a statement of probable cause. He added that the victim’s pinky finger was fractured. Police said Stubbs denied the assault and refused to provide further information.
Lexington Park man faces charges in incident
Harold L. Seymore, 40, of Lexington Park was charged with second-degree assault after police responded to a physical domestic disturbance report on Aug. 2, a court document states. Police said Seymore was uncooperative when they spoke, but the victim told them the defendant grabbed her phone and slammed it against the wall. The document states he flipped over a living room table and pushed the victim against the wall.
Police said they saw a fake fingernail ripped off and a small bleeding laceration on her pinky from when Seymore took her phone. The document states a witness corroborated the victim’s statement, and police said Seymore denied ever assaulting the victim. Police said the two were in a relationship for 10 years.
Police allegedly locate diner/dasher at hotel
Police responded to the Holiday Inn and Suites in California on June 26 when an employee claimed two people had been eating from the buffet for a month without paying, court papers state. According to a statement of charges, she claimed they stole about $420 worth of food. Police said they were given a video surveillance to analyze.
The investigation revealed on Aug. 3, according to the document, George Willard Clarke III was the person they were looking for. Police said Clarke admitted on Aug. 4 to eating at the hotel without paying along with Stanley Alyhious Gagne, 69, of Upper Marlboro, who was charged with two theft charges in late June, according to court records. Clarke also faces two theft charges.
