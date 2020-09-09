St. Mary's sheriff's office negotiators were again deployed Tuesday night amid a barricade situation where a Lexington Park man refused to exit his residence, according to police.
Marcus Isaiah Peterson, 31, was arrested following nearly four hours of negotiations which ran from Tuesday night to early on Wednesday morning, after police were dispatched to the Columbus Drive residence when Peterson allegedly struck somebody in the face several times.
Peterson was "observed outside on a balcony yelling profanities and causing a disturbance" after refusing to leave the residence Tuesday night after 9 p.m., and juveniles were confirmed to be in the residence.
Neogtiators responded after a barricade was declared, and at 1:14 a.m., Peterson was arrested and jailed on a second-degree assault charge.
He is currently held without bond pending a bail review on Thursday afternoon.