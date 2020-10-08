A Lexington Park man who was shot earlier this year was apprehended by police on allegations he fled the scene of a suspicious vehicle check where drugs and a stolen handgun were found. He also allegedly punched a witness and resisted arrest.
Tyquan Samuel Wills, 21, allegedly fled the scene after being parked in front of a private residence on Devin Circle when asked about the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle he was in on Wednesday.
Two "concerned citizens," Ronald Matthew Carter and Dale Anthony Carter, attempted to apprehend Wills. Dale Carter was punched in the face by Wills, charging papers say, and Wills attempted to pull a handcuffed arm away from an officer later on after cuffs were placed on one wrist.
A search of the vehicle found multiple bags of cocaine and a digital scale, as well as a loaded Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun under the front passenger seat, which police say was reported stolen in St. Mary's county on March 5.
Wills was charged with several firearm and drug violations, as well as second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Wills was identified by state police as the victim of a shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, where he left the scene and later called 911 from his home. He was then airlifted from his home to a shock trauma center, according to state police.