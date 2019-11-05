A 49-year-old Lexington Park man is facing felony home invasion, assault and burglary charges after allegedly forcing entry into an apartment on Great Mills Road and holding two knives above a woman’s head inside the residence.
Charging documents allege that Leonard W. Morehead was arrested in the area of Crossroads Apartments in Great Mills at about 2 p.m. on Saturday on reports that he was “chasing people around the area with two knives,” which he allegedly placed on the ground before attempting to walk away from law enforcement.
The documents allege that subsequent investigation found that Morehead had broken into an apartment in the area earlier in the day.
Molly Evans, who was in the residence which belonged to her brother, told police that she had heard a neighbor screaming about “a man chasing her up the stairs with knives,” and attempted to lock her door, when Morehead allegedly “kicked and pushed” the door in, pinning Evans between the door and a wall, according to charging documents.
The documents say that Evans told police that Morehead held the two knives overhead and asked her for the location of an individual, but she could not hear who he was asking about because he was “mumbling.”
She then attempted to calm Morehead down and he left the area, according to the documents.
Morehead was charged with home invasion, third- and fourth-degree burglary, two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd said at Morehead’s bond hearing that the incident “is a very frightening set of circumstances.”
A public defender representing Morehead for bond said the suspect has been working with Pathways, a mental health service, and that he would not be requesting a competency review.
“I can see from the notes of the detention center that he has a minor record,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said at Monday’s bond hearing. She ordered for Morehead to be held at the detention center as a public safety risk.
“The events summarized in the report seem very unusual,” Chesser said.
Morehead will have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 3.
Twitter: @DanEntNews