As a judge ponders whether to dismiss a similar case on double jeopardy grounds, police say a Lexington Park man was jailed Tuesday on an indictment charging him with second-degree “depraved heart” murder, alleging he distributed a dose of fentanyl which proved fatal.
William Joseph Leo Brown, 41, of Lexington Park is alleged to have distributed a fatal dose of fentanyl to Robert Bryan Clements Jr., 34, a Valley Lee father of one who died this March of a fentanyl overdose, a St. Mary’s sheriff’s office release states. He is accused of distributing both fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl, a fentanyl analog, the release says.
Brown is currently facing another case in the circuit court, which was indicted this August, where he is accused of possessing narcotics with intent to distribute in July. He is scheduled for a trial date in January on that case.
The murder charge follows an initiative by State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling to aggressively pursue dealers of fatal drug doses.
Currently, one other man accused of distributing a lethal dose of fentanyl in the county is charged with second-degree murder. Andrew Gordon Duncanson is awaiting a ruling from St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford, who heard oral arguments on dismissing the case based on double jeopardy grounds last Friday.
Last week, defense lawyers Hammad Matin and Jeremy Widder argued in court that Duncanson had been convicted of a narcotics offense and served jail time in 2018, following charges stemming from the investigation into the death of his friend, Christian Scott Ellis in May of that year.
Densford said last week that he would take some time to review the evidence and consider that argument.
Following a round of eight similar “depraved heart” murder cases related to overdoses being either dismissed, pleaded down, or convicted on lesser offenses, an Eastern Shore man’s involuntary manslaughter conviction for a heroin overdose death was reaffirmed by the Maryland Court of Appeals in June this year, Fritz and Sterling noted following Duncanson’s indictment and arrest.
The ruling “agreed with everything we had been arguing” in the earlier cases, Sterling said then.
