A Lexington Park man pleaded guilty on Friday and was sentenced to 18 months after making an arson threat earlier this year.
Donald Levi Warrick, 30, was charged after an incident in January when, according to police, the mother of Warrick’s children said the defendant called her several times making threats.
According to charging papers, Warrick called her again while she was talking to police. When she put the call on speaker phone, “the defendant proceeded to tell the victim several times that he was going to kill her while also yelling and using profanities,” the document read. Police said Warrick stated “I am going to burn your house down.”
Warrick remain jailed without bond following his arrest on the arson threat and an allegedly removing his court-ordered monitoring device.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies issued a public lookout for Warrick in January, after obtaining a charge against him of second-degree escape. Online court records state that Warrick pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree assault, and that a petition alleging he violated the terms of his probation led to a hearing last year and his release on pretrial supervision.
Warrick was ordered to wear an “ankle monitor” as a condition of his pretrial release, allowing his whereabouts to be electronically monitored through the personal tracking unit, and the device was found Dec. 29 in a tampered condition on Yorktown Road, according to a charges application filed two days later from the investigation by sheriff’s deputies Cpl. Thomas Seyfried and Cpl. Austin Schultz.
Amber Wetzel, a public defender, said on Friday the defendant and victim have been going through a tough time. Wetzel said Warrick wrote a letter to St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm for him to read.
“I never keep these records because it becomes part of the public record,” Stamm said.
Warrick received an 18-month sentence in the St. Mary’s detention center, where he will receive credit for the 200 days he already spent in jail.
“I’m going to authorize work release,” Stamm said.
