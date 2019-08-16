Keino Ferrez Dorsey, a 46-year-old Lexington Park man, was sentenced to 15½ years in prison by a federal judge on Tuesday after taking a plea deal admitting to distributing and possessing heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanil and other drugs.
In his plea deal, Dorsey admitted to a 2017 incident where an individual went to Dorsey’s apartment one afternoon to purchase narcotics, and then died from fentanyl, heroin and fentanyl analogue intoxication.
According to court plea papers, the individual had sent a text to others waiting in a car outside, which read “Gimmi a min he wants me to try sumthin.” The report says that Dorsey attempted to call 911 using the individual’s phone and hung up, and called 911 again an hour later, from his own phone, reporting that the individual was not responding.
The individual was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, and Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the person “died as a result of ingesting the narcotics Dorsey gave” to him.
“The drugs distributed by Keino Dorsey were mixed with fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, unbeknownst to the victim, who died almost immediately after ingesting the drugs,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a statement.
In the spring of 2018, Dorsey’s plea deal says, law enforcement conducted “eight controlled buys of narcotics from Dorsey.” During these purchases, law enforcement obtained large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, N-Ethylpentylone and cocaine from Dorsey. In one instance, the plea alleges, law enforcement paid $4,750 for 51 grams of a pink mixture that contained “a detectable amount of heroin, fentanyl, para-fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl and cocaine,” according to court papers.
Dorsey’s residence was searched in July and law enforcement found “Narcotics containing a quantity of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine; 12 boxes/bottles of cutting agents for heroin; a black digital scale; and two grinders,” and a “black vacuum seal foil containing heroin inside a magnetic box” in Dorsey’s car.
There have been 13 fatal overdoses in the county so far this year, according to Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Babcock said that nine of those overdoses have involved fentanyl. Last year, out of 28 fatal overdoses, 20 involved fentanyl.
