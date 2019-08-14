Lexington Park pair accused of assaulting woman, roommate during home invasion
Cassidy Howard and Tevin Greer, two Lexington Park residents, have been charged with assault after allegedly being involved in a large fight at an apartment on Hilton Drive. According to court documents, a large group of people followed Blake Howard to her apartment as she was coming home one evening.
The documents say that Blake Howard and her roommate, Carmen Hancock, told police that Cassidy Howard, 19, and Greer, 25, along with “a large group” of other unidentifiable individuals, proceeded to enter the building as Hancock opened the door. They then alleged that Cassidy Howard and Greer proceeded to physically attack the roommates. The report states Blake Howard told police “there were so many people there she did not remember everyone who hit her.”
According to the documents, a witness stated there were “approximately 10 people up and downstairs.”
The court documents say that Cassidy Howard and Greer told police that “it was just the two of them” and that they had gone to confront Hancock over infidelity issues. Cassidy Howard had “claimed to be assaulted by the victims,” according to the documents, and Greer “was trying to get the victims off … Cassidy Howard.” Blake Howard and Hancock were charged on Monday with second-degree assault.
Cassidy Howard and Greer face charges of home invasion, third-degree burglary, and second-degree assault. Cassidy Howard was released on house arrest, and may not contact Blake Howard, Hancock or Greer and may not discuss the incident on social media, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Greer was also released on Thursday and may not contact anybody involved in the incident or discuss it online.
Lexington Park man charged with using false name while being on sex offender list
Frederick T. Smith, a 39 year-old man who resides in Lexington Park, was charged with falsely identifying himself to police and failing to register himself as a sex offender, after an incident that allegedly occurred Saturday night.
Smith, who had allegedly moved from North Carolina to Lexington Park approximately two months ago, reportedly identified himself to officers as “Richard Lawrence” and claimed that he did not have any form of identification, according to court documents.
The documents state that Smith was then searched, and a prescription bottle addressed to him was found along with his North Carolina drivers license and an inmate ID.
Smith “is a non-expiring sex offender and should have registered with St. Mary’s County within 10 days of his arrival,” according to the documents. The report says that his home county has “made recent unsuccessful attempts to locate [Smith] to confirm his residency.”
According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Smith was convicted of sexual battery in 2008. He is being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown.
California barricade ends peacefully
A police barricade near Locust Ridge Road in the Wildewood community of California was declared at about 1:56 p.m. on Thursday after St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies and state police responded to a reported armed suicidal subject.
The barricade lasted for over five hours as police and crisis negotiators from the sheriff’s office attempted to communicate with the individual, who surrendered to law enforcement at 7:07 p.m. that evening, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
According to the release, the individual was taken to an area hospital for emergency evaluation.
DAN BELSON