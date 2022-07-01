Police in St. Mary's County apprehended two Lexington Park men Thursday and have charged one of them attempted first- and second-degree murder. According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, the charges both men are facing stem from a June 24 incident.
In addition to attempted murder, defendant Joshua Alexander Mason, 38, has been charged with assault, illegal possession of a firearm.
Daitoine Vincent Payne, 21, is charged with assault, drug possession with intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession. Deputies reported Payne was also wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on failure to pay child support charges.
Mason and Payne are being held at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.
According to the sheriff's office, a 43-year-old man was injured during the June 24 incident in the area of Exquisite Court.
"During the investigation, items of evidence, in conjunction with multiple witness accounts, determined an earlier altercation took place between the victim and Mason," a sheriff's office blog report stated. "Payne and Mason later returned to the incident location armed with several firearms and assaulted the victim."
On Thursday, Payne was spotted walking in the Columbia Commons neighborhood in Lexington Park and, after a brief foot chase, was apprehended by deputies. A Glock 27 handgun with an obliterated serial number was recovered by police as a result of Payne's arrest.
Mason was located and arrested a short time later.