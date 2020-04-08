Lexington Park seafood restaurant destroyed by fire

Smoke surrounded the signature sign outside Captain Pat’s Seafood off Three Notch Road in Lexington Park on Friday morning as the restaurant suffered from a major fire.
State fire marshal deputies determined in a report later Friday night the blaze, which destroyed the seafood restaurant’s interior at about 7 a.m., damaged about $200,000 of the building’s structure and an additional $100,000 of the building’s contents, and the fire was due to a mechanical malfunction in the restaurant’s boiler.
“It was windy that morning, and it rose up and hit the ceiling, and when it hit that insulation in the ceiling, everything caught on fire,” Patrick Wathen, the restaurant’s namesake, said this week.
The fire took about 35 minutes for crews to control, according to the state fire marshal’s investigation notice.
The restaurant has stood in Lexington Park for more than two decades.
Wathen said he started selling seafood “when I was crabbing and fishing, and everything, and I used to sell crabs on the side of the road” off Three Notch Road in California, near where the Cracker Barrel restaurant currently stands. He said he continued to do that for “seven or eight years” while saving money to start the restaurant business.
Wathen said he and his mother decided to start a sit-down restaurant after initially looking at a carry-out joint, eventually starting at the restaurant on New Year’s Day in 1997, then opening on Valentine’s Day that year.
Years later, the restaurant was bought by the Jong family, who had initially agreed to invest in the restaurant for five years, but renewed Wathen as the owner consistently.
“We just got a little bit better, then a little bit better, then a little bit better,” he said.
Wathen said he does not know yet if the building’s owner, Millison Management, plans on rebuilding or relocating the restaurant yet.
Shortly after the fire, Pat Wathen’s daughter, Bailee Wathen, started a GoFundMe fundraiser for her father, and employee Carol Dickson began a fundraiser to pay employees of the restaurant.
“I just want to thank the community for reaching out,” Pat Wathen said. “All the years we served everybody, it was a complete pleasure. We love our community.”
