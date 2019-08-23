Lightning strike causes house fire

Man, 36, accused of cocaine, prescription drug possession
A Lexington Park man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly harboring large quantities of prescription drugs and cocaine, along with large sums of money, a digital scale and a suspected drug ledger.
John Glenn Olson, 36, is being held without bond after police allegedly found “various quantities” of oxycodone, an opioid; amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, a medication used to treat ADHD; and alprozam, an anxiety medication in Olson’s home.
The charging documents also state that police found packaging materials, a digital scale with “suspected cocaine residue on it” and a wallet that contained Olson’s ID card, “a large sum of U.S. currency” and “handwritten notes consistent with a drug ledger.”
Olson is facing four drug possession charges and four charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics. He had been previously convicted of distributing narcotics on Nov. 28, 2017.
Two inmates attacked in separate incidents at jail
Two inmates at the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center have been charged for allegedly assaulting other inmates this week.
On Saturday, court papers allege that inmate Monroe Gantt struck another inmate with a basketball, then “pulled his shorts down and shook his penis at” the other inmate, while saying explicit phrases directed at the inmate. The assault and indecent exposure were captured on security cameras, according to the charging documents.
On Tuesday, court papers say that Trevis L. Butler, an inmate at the detention center, assaulted another inmate at 6:30 a.m.
According to the documents, security camera footage showed Butler entering the other inmate’s cell, remaining in the cell for “several seconds” then exiting with blood on his T-shirt.
The other inmate was later seen with “a swollen face and blood on his shirt” and “advised he does not know what had happened but knows that he was assaulted.”
Sheriff posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333.
They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
DAN BELSON