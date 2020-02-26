A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in a case where he was accused of displaying a handgun in a liquor store last year has likely already served his active sentence, a judge said Tuesday morning.
Bobby Craig Wishard, 24, was sentenced to 10 years suspended down to 18 months of incarceration on Tuesday, for an incident where had pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge alleging he had entered an altercation with a customer at Cook’s Liquors in Park Hall, where his family members work, last January and displayed a handgun, telling him “not to come around anymore as he held the gun by his side,” according to a district court charges application.
Surveillance footage confirmed the incident and Wishard was arrested, later being indicted on a seven-count bill alleging he illegally possessed the weapon and possessed a quantity of drugs at his arrest. He entered a plea to first-degree assault last October.
Wishard’s lawyer passed positive remarks about Wishard to the judge on Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, in letters from his family and friends noting his sobriety since his arrest and pretrial release.
“Once he was asked to do this, he maintained his sobriety,” panel attorney Justin Eisele said, later adding, “There’s a bright future for Mr. Wishard.”
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis said the “most concerning part” about Wishard’s case was a prior assault conviction involving a weapon, but noted concerns about a “repeating cycle” with a prison sentence.
“If I sentence you to the department of corrections, your child might be sitting where you’re sitting in a few years,” Stanalonis said.
Stanalonis sentenced Wishard to 10 years, suspended to 18 months in the county detention center with credit for over a year he has spent on home detention, with five years of probation following, noting Wishard has “probably done” his sentence on home detention.
“While I don’t think what you did was justified, you didn’t end up hurting anyone,” Stanalonis said.
Stomping case under review
Felony assault charges against a Leonardtown man accusing him of stomping on a man last fall were dropped last Friday, and a prosecutor confirmed the case was “under review for additional charges” this week.
Derrick Clifton Marshall, 41, was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder in district court charges last September, later being cut down to first- and second-degree assault charges when the case was filed in St. Mary’s circuit court.
Marshall was accused in September of stomping on 31-year-old Jessie George Panagakos one September night after Panagakos was found by first responders at the Forest Run Drive residence “with blood coming from his mouth and ears,” having to be placed in a medically induced coma, according to court records.
