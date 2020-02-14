Discussion on a bill to require certain sex offenders to face lifetime sex offender supervision included testimony from a St. Mary’s mother of three, and the prosecutor who worked a case against the man who abused one of her children.
Annie Kenny stepped up to a podium in the Maryland State House on Tuesday to share her experience with the current probation system.
“It was very difficult to protect my other two children from him,” Annie Kenny said at the Senate’s recorded reading of Senate Bill 320, which would extend existing lifetime supervision for sex offenders, which currently is only required when a victim is under the age of 12 in sexual abuse of a minor cases, to all underage victims.
Annie Kenny had discovered her children’s stepfather, Charles Kenny, had taken illicit videos of one of her daughters, eventually leading to his arrest, indictment and conviction in 2017. He received a time-served sentence and five years of supervised probation where he couldn’t contact the child, as well as a Tier III sex offender registration, which lasts for life.
But, Annie Kenny said, Charles Kenny was later allowed to have supervised visits with their other two children and at one point, she found a family member supervising a visit had allowed Charles Kenny to sleep in a bed with her daughter.
His probation was later modified so he could not have any unmonitored contact with children, however, Annie Kenny said she doesn’t believe her children will be safe later on.
“Unfortunately, his probation ends in two and a half years, and then there’s no recourse. It’s all a family and civil issue,” she said at the hearing.
Kenny had previously testified in support of a similar bill in the House of Delegates last year.
This year, the Senate bill was introduced by Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Sen. Justin Ready (R-Carroll). Its House counterpart is sponsored by St. Mary’s delegates Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) and Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) as well as Nicholaus Kipke (R-Anne Arundel). In both chambers, it has passed its first reading and was heard in the Senate’s judiciary committee on Tuesday.
The legislation is also backed by Deputy State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, who prosecuted Charles Kenny and spoke at the hearing alongside Annie Kenny.
Because the girl was 15 at the time, lifetime supervision probation did not cover her, Sterling said.
“It only covers children who are under 12 years old,” she said, also noting Maryland law stipulated the maximum length of probation for such a case is five years, or 10 years with written consent of the defendant.
“In all the years I’ve done this, I’ve never seen that,” she said.
Speaking for the opposition panel, Brenda Jones of Families Advocating Intelligent Registries, or FAIR, an Elkridge-based group which advocates for less harsh restrictions for registered sex offenders, said most sex crimes are committed by those not on the registry.
“Even those who are the ‘worst of the worst,’ after 15, 17 years … are no more or perhaps less likely to offend than the general population,” she said.
