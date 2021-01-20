Former Circuit Judge C. Clarke Raley died over the weekend, following ten years of retirement from serving as a jurist for nearly three decades in St. Mary’s County.
Flags were lowered in the county in honor of the veteran judge, who died on Saturday, Jan. 16, according to the county government.
Raley, 78, had started in private practice in the late 1960s up until he started at the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1974 as an assistant state’s attorney. He was later appointed as the state’s attorney for St. Mary’s during the summer of 1981, after his predecessor, Neal Myerberg, resigned to take another job.
Running for the prosecutorial position, Raley lost the 1982 election to Walter B. Dorsey, but was soon after appointed to a vacancy at the St. Mary’s County District Court.
In 1998, Raley was appointed to a newly opened position as a Circuit Court judge, where he served until his retirement in April 2011.
“When he was in district court, and in circuit court, he always spoke his mind,” John Wharton, who reported on courts for The Enterprise throughout Raley’s tenure in both courts, said this week. “He would be very frank about where either the state or the defense came up short.”
Even when Raley rendered an opinion regarding both sides coming up short, both prosecutors and the defense would know “he had given them a fair shot,” Wharton said.
“He was an asset to our local judicial system and will be sorely missed in our community,” St. Mary’s Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), who grew up near the Raley family, said in a statement.
After retiring, Raley was replaced by current St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford, and continued to live in the county with his wife, Barbara.
