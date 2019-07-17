Man accused of hurting boy and girlfriend
Anthony Glen Dufour, 35, of Lexington Park faces four charges including felony child abuse after an incident Sunday. Dufour’s father, Earnest Alfred Dufour, told police his son’s girlfriend called him, a court document stated. Police said Earnest Dufour went to their residence and watched his son swallow a handful of medication before saying, “this will all be over soon.”
The girlfriend told police, according to a court document, after she wrapped the defendant’s arm with an elastic bandage, he was unsatisfied with it and ran upstairs with a knife, saying he was going to kill himself. A court document states police spoke to a 7-year-old at the residence who claimed Anthony Dufour ran after him before grabbing the boy’s neck and holding him against the wall. Police said he saw red marks and a small laceration on the boy’s neck. The child was transported to a hospital and Anthony Dufour was placed under arrest.
Police find gun, drugs at Nicolet Park
Ashley Lauren Markart, 26, of Lexington Park faces gun and drug charges after police approached her in her car at Nicolet Park on Friday, according to court records.
Trooper First Class Travis Howard of the Maryland State Police said in a court document that he saw invalid Delaware registration tags on a green Isuzu Trooper. Howard said he spoke to Markart, who was sitting in the driver’s seat with the doors open and asked if she was smoking due to the smell of alleged marijuana. The court documents state she said she smokes but was not sure if there was any in the car.
Howard conducted a search and said another officer noticed the butt of a gun in a backpack on the back seat.
Court documents state it was a .40-caliber Smith and Weston with one live round in the chamber and eight live rounds in the magazine. Howard said he also found suspected marijuana and cocaine.
Chores argument leads to assault allegation
Rauphael Denzel Holland, 24, of Mechanicsville was charged with second-degree assault on Friday after he was accused of hurting his mother.
Police responded to Yowaiski Mill Road when Holland’s mother told them the two were arguing after Holland did not wash the dishes. When the mother said she would call her son’s cousin, Holland allegedly grabbed her neck and pinned her to the refrigerator while trying to take the phone from her.
The mother’s boyfriend, Cecil Theodore Thomas, heard the commotion from the bathroom and tried to separate the two, the court document states.
Police said they noticed scratches on the victim’s arm. The defendant claimed his mother attacked him and threatened to kill him while holding a knife, the document states. Police said they did not see any injuries and placed him under arrest.
Assault and property destruction alleged
Jeffrey Austin Frye, 22, of Mechanicsville was charged with second-degree assault and destruction of property on Wednesday when police discovered he hit his stepfather after an argument over loud music being played, according to a court document.
“After the altercation, the defendant damaged the victim’s 1992 Toyota Camry with a lawn chair,” the court document stated. “He smashed out multiple widows and damaged numerous body panels.” Police said the repairs are estimated to cost under $1,500.
Sheriff posts crime news and information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
KRISTEN GRIFFITHIn addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.