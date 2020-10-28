Police arrested a robbery suspect on Sunday after he was seen attempting to set a hoodie on fire at a Leonardtown residence, according to court papers.
Charging papers accuse John Thomas Heiston, 37, of robbing the Leonardtown Burchmart on Sunday night, shortly after 11 p.m., where he allegedly displayed a folding knife and demanded staff open the register.
A cashier was unable to open the register, at which point Heiston rounded the counter at the store and the clerk ran to the back, according to charging papers.
Soon after, troopers from the Maryland State Police arrived at a Leonardtown residence where they located Heiston “standing over a barrel, with a lighter attempting to set something on fire,” charging papers say.
Heiston “became very irate and was uncooperative with officers on the scene,” but a family member at the residence informed officers that a photo of the suspect was Heiston, charging papers say, and the sweatshirt and knife, recovered from the residence, were verified by the store clerk as the items used in the robbery.
A judge ordered Heiston to be held without bail on Tuesday afternoon, citing his release being a “public safety issue”
“He is accused of using a knife to effect a robbery at a convenience store,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said in court. She told Heiston the armed robbery charge carries a 20-year maximum sentence.
Heiston “certainly acknowledges the seriousness of the allegations,” his public defender said.
