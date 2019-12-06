A 23-year-old Lexington Park man is facing four separate second-degree assault cases on a string of allegations over the past two months.
A judge ordered Nicholas S. Hurley to remain jailed without bond earlier this week on his fourth assault case, in which he is accused in charging documents of strangling a woman with whom he was domestically involved.
Charging documents allege Hurley grasped the woman by the neck last Friday, to the point where she had difficulty breathing, and later pushed her from behind, causing her to fall face first.
Hurley had previously been released on an unsecured bond earlier in November on allegations that he had assaulted his brother by punching him in the face, and made “multiple statements about wanting to continue assaulting” his brother, and was accused of shattering the woman’s car windshield with a wooden log as well as punching her in the ribcage after she had told him she would not drive him to purchase drugs, according to charging documents.
He had also been issued a criminal summons in October for allegedly pulling the woman’s hair, hitting her and kicking in her windshield, charging documents say.
“The problem is, this is his fourth open assault case,” domestic violence prosecutor Gina Fioravante said at Hurley’s bond review this week. “They all occurred in the last five weeks.”
Fioravante said that Hurley was “not abiding by any court order” and had blamed the woman in jail phone calls.
The woman named as the victim in three of the cases said in court that Hurley had been coping with drug addiction, but was “getting better.”
“What I have here in front of me is a pattern of cases,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said in court. “I have four open cases all with assault.”
Hurley was ordered to be committed to the detention center pending his trial date, and Chesser ruled for him to have no unlawful contact with the woman.
