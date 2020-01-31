Next-door neighbors of Dartanyen R. Saunders told police they saw him stick a shotgun through an open window, charging documents say, tearing down the blinds and later firing the weapon at the home’s front door.
Saunders, 19, allegedly fired two shotgun rounds at the house on Saratoga Drive in Lexington Park on Monday night, according to charging documents filed by St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Worrey, which say an 11-year-old sibling of Saunders told police Saunders was intoxicated before he went to his next door neighbor’s house.
Collin Gantt, who was in the home with Katona Jones, according to charging documents, allegedly told police that Saunders “came over to the residence intoxicated and yelling about $10 which was owed to him,” before placing the shotgun through the window, tearing down the blinds.
Charging documents say bullet holes were found above the residence’s front door, and two individuals were inside the house at the time.
“Two spent shotgun shells were found on the ground” by police, Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd said at Saunders’ bail review on Wednesday, and Saunders “ultimately admitted” to deputies he had fired a shotgun in the area.
Saunders was arrested up the road from his house, charging documents say, and was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000.
Amber Wetzel, a public defender representing Saunders, said he “not only is very young, but also has little to no history” of violence, also citing a packet of information provided by his family showing his straight-A school record at St. Mary’s Ryken before graduating at Great Mills High School.
“Mr. Saunders has a history of … overall being a good kid,” Wetzel said, adding there are likely “a lot more pieces to this story that are about to unfold” in court proceedings.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser ordered for Saunders to be held in the detention center pending further court dates. “Certainly those shotgun pellets, they can go through windows and walls,” she said. “There is some very dangerous conduct alleged.”
Robbery suspect jailed
In an unrelated arrest, police charged Keona D. Best, 24, of Prince Frederick with robbery on allegations she and two others assaulted a woman who knew the group and took her backpack.
Charging documents allege the woman had been staying with Best and codefendants who have not been charged as of press time, and left the apartment before anyone else. When walking on the path, charging documents allege Best and the two codefendants attempted to steal the woman’s bag and purse, and attempted to steal her sweatshirt as one codefendant allegedly brandished a knife.
When questioned by police, charging documents say Best alleged the woman had stolen her cell phone and clothing items from her and she had taken the items back, claiming she said she did it alone but using the pronoun “we,” and allegedly changing her story on where the backpack was multiple times.
“She did differ in the exact details that she gave, but admitted to her involvement,” Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar said at Best’s bail review.
“There’s a large variety of codefendants,” assistant public defender Caitlin Lomazzo said at the hearing. “It’s not clear exactly who did what.”
Best was jailed pending further hearings, with St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser citing her as a “public safety risk,” and a flight risk.
Twitter: @DanEntNews