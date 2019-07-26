A Lexington Park man was arrested on Tuesday after police responded to Old Horse Landing Road in Mechanicsville.
James Daniel Seifert, 26, was accused of being involved in a burglary around 2 p.m. that day after a child witness heard a crash and allegedly saw Seifert enter a home owned by Jeffrey Buckler, according to a police report. A court document states the child called David Buckler, who drove to the home and saw Seifert close the front door after he entered the home.
Dep. Jason Graves of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said David Buckler later saw the defendant exit the home holding two long gun firearms. Graves reported the defendant took a seat on the steps of the front porch with Buckler until his arrival.
“During my investigation, the defendant removed five long gun firearms and threw them off of the porch into the grass prior to witness Buckler arriving,” Graves said in a probable cause statement.
The deputy added that Seifert damaged and broke a set of French doors, a window screen and window glass during the burglary in an attempt to enter the residence. Court documents state a search of Seifert’s backpack revealed a large glass water jug, which belonged to the victim, containing dollar bills and change totaling about $750.
Seifert was charged with a felony first-degree burglary, a misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary, a misdemeanor theft between $100 to $1,500, a felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000 and a misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.
Police searching for robbery culprit
St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is investigating an alleged armed robbery at Twist Wine and Spirits on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Police said deputies responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and determined an unknown white man entered the store, claimed he had a weapon and demanded money.
“The suspect obtained undisclosed property from the business and fled the scene,” a press release from the sheriff’s office stated. Police said the man was 6 feet tall, between the ages of 45 and 55 and has a long gray beard.
The sheriff’s department encourages anyone with information on the man’s identity to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200 extension 1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.
The sheriff’s office said citizens can remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
