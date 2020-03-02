Police arrested an Avenue man in Valley Lee Friday afternoon following a standoff where he had allegedly threatened to detonate grenades and shoot lawmen if they did not leave the scene.
Police had initially responded to a Pasture View Way address in Valley Lee on Friday morning and were informed Jamel T. Mitchell, 36, had allegedly assaulted a woman he had been in a relationship with by placing his hands on her throat and wrists, according to charging documents that say Mitchell was not present when they arrived, and the woman had an active protective order against him.
Police later returned after Mitchell had went back to the property and barricaded himself in the woman's residence, allegedly making "multiple statements about setting off" grenades in the residence if police did not leave, and allegedly stating if police did not stop calling him he would "come out and shoot the first ten people he saw."
Mitchell was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault, threatening arson, threatening mass violence and violating a protective order, and is currently held without bond in the St. Mary's detention center pending a bail review Monday afternoon.
Mitchell told a court commissioner he is a father of seven and works for a Leonardtown towing company and a used car dealership in Waldorf, court records say.