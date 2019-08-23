A man that was accused of assaulting a Dameron woman and damaging her front door in June was arrested this Monday after a lengthy search by police.
Court papers state that Paul D. Panholzer, 35, of no fixed address, was woken up by a woman who he was in a relationship with around noon on June 27. The woman allegedly woke him up to tell him to check in with the parole and probation office, as he is currently on three years of supervised probation.
Panholzer then allegedly “grabbed [the woman] by the throat, picked her up, and dashed her to the floor head first.” The woman then told Panholzer to leave several times and told him that she was going to call the police, according to the court papers.
The documents say that he then said, “You gonna call the police? I’ll give you something to call the police about,” and then “jumped on top of her, holding her down, and began to beat on her face.”
Panholzer also allegedly shoved the woman’s mother, who tried to intervene.
He is also being charged with destruction of property for allegedly breaking the woman’s door by kicking it and leaving a hole in the corner. The documents say that Panholzer left the property on foot. A warrant for Panholzer’s arrest was issued later that day, and police posted a lookout for him in Dameron on July 8. He was additionally charged with failing to update his address as a sex offender, and was arrested on Monday.
At Panholzer’s bond hearing on Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar said that Panholzer is “a danger to his victims” and that the woman who he allegedly attacked “is at risk as long as he is out in the open.”
With regard to his alleged sex offender violation, Caspar said that “there is a public safety risk, not just because he is a sex offender, but because he has failed to register several times.”
“Mr. Panholzer is still presumed to be innocent,” Amber Mackanin, a public defender representing Panholzer, said in court. “We dispute the allegations as they have been presented by the state.”
Panholzer awaits a district court trial in October, and is being held without bond at the county detention center.
